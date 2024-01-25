Brandon Miller is red hot.

After getting a big win on the road in Minnesota against the Timberwolves, the Charlotte Hornets could not carry that momentum into Detroit. The Pistons beat them 113-106 in a tightly contested game all the way through. There's good news and bad news with this lost. To start with the bad information first, Detroit only has five wins on the season. Two of those wins have come at the expense of the Hornets. Not exactly the most reassuring thing to hear about a team trying to find it's way to more wins, but this young team is learning a lot.

Brandon Miller is growing before our eyes

Fresh off of unloading Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat and Miller delivers his fourth straight 20-point performance. Only him and Victor Wembanyama have been able to reach that feat amongst the rookies. He's getting to his spots a lot easier in the fray of the offense. Whether that be in transition or out of half court situations. On the ball, he manipulates screens well to create angles to get to where he wants to be on the floor for the highest percentage shot of his choosing. Off the ball, he is forming into a dangerous catch and shoot option.

Terry Rozier will be missed, but his production will be replaced instantly

As great as Rozier was in his time with Charlotte, the upside of Brandon Miller is a more intriguing project for them to dive into for the foreseeable future. No Rozier means more shots for Miller and responsibilities on the floor. We understand that without him, Miller will also have to step into the role of a playmaker as well. In some senses, a key to the offense was given to him. Alongside LaMelo Ball, they have two potent offensive threats with plenty of room to grow.