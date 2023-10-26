The Charlotte Hornets started their season with a 116-110 win at home against the Atlanta Hawks, and Brandon Miller got real about his NBA debut when speaking to the media after the win.

“I definitely haven't settled in yet,” Brandon Miller said, via Jerry Donatien of ClutchPoints. “I think tonight, it's probably gonna settle in when I go to sleep. Definitely gonna feel it tomorrow morning. But I think tomorrow I'm just gonna come in here, work hard and get better.”

Brandon Miller had a solid game in his NBA debut, coming off the bench and shooting 5-for-9, scoring 13 points in 25 minutes. He was not the biggest reason for the win, but he was promising in his first game. If he keeps performing the way he did against the Hawks, it will be interesting to see if he cracks the starting lineup for the Hornets.

PJ Washington, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier did the heavy-lifting for the Hornets in the win. PJ Washington was the leading scorer with 25, while Terry Rozier scored 24. LaMelo Ball had a double-double, scoring 15 and dishing out 10 assists.

All of the starters scored in the double digits, as Gordon Hayward put up 10 points and Mark Williams scored 13.

The Hornets are a young team trying to surprise some fans this year. Ball has proven to be a quality point guard, and if Miller lives up to the expectations he had when he was drafted, the Hornets will have a nice duo to build around for the foreseeable future.