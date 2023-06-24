Although the Charlotte Hornets' future is bright after selecting Brandon Miller with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the team is likely still a few years away from contending for an NBA championship. However, Brandon Miller wouldn't agree with that assessment. The Hornets new star made a bold NBA Finals prediction after the draft, per Ashley Stroehlein of WCNC.

“I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year,” Miller told Stroehlein. “So hopefully we will get the big trophy at the end.”

The Hornets have potential. Charlotte features a number of talented players who will help the team play a competitive brand of basketball alongside Brandon Miller. One of those players is LaMelo Ball. Stroehlein also asked Miller about Ball and how the two will be a “duo” for the Hornets.

“He makes me feel like I'm at home,” Miller said of Ball. “I definitely look at him like a big brother now away from home. We have the same love, which is basketball and cars. I think he needs to let me drive one of his cars.”

Some Hornets fans were split on the team's decision to select Brandon Miller. That said, there's no denying the fact that Miller has a legitimate chance to emerge as a superstar in the NBA. In almost any other year, he would have been in contention to be the No. 1 pick. With Victor Wembanyama in the draft in 2023, that obviously didn't come to fruition. Nevertheless, Miller is a great player and it will be interesting to see how he fares with the Hornets.