Everyone knew Victor Wembanyama was going to be selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, the second overall pick wasn't quite as clear. It was destined to come down to Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson. When the Charlotte Hornets selected Miller out of Alabama with the No. 2 overall pick, the team's fanbase was split to say the least, video via Cam Gaskins.

WATCH: This was the reaction inside the Spectrum Center when Brandon Miller's name was called out as the Hornets' pick. Safe to say it was a … mixed reaction from the crowd here in the Queen City. pic.twitter.com/FpC57Re9xV — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) June 23, 2023

You can hear a mixture of cheering and groaning from the crowd. Some fans look extremely excited, while others are seemingly distraught.

In the end, both Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson feature high-ceilings. One can argue Charlotte couldn't have gone wrong with either player.

Brandon Miller reacted to being selected by Charlotte at the NBA Draft.

“When I found out, it was probably two seconds before they called my name,” Miller said, per ClutchPoints' Sam DiGiovanni. “It's exciting, it's a dream come true. I've always dreamed of walking across the stage, shake their hand and take the pictures that we did. It's just all a dream come true and just ready to get to Charlotte.”

The Hornets have certainly endured their share of ups and downs over the years. Charlotte has potential to turn things around though, and perhaps Brandon Miller will help them reach new heights before too long. Although some fans clearly wanted the team to draft Scoot Henderson, Miller is going to become one of their franchise superstars.

The future is bright for this young and talented Hornets team.