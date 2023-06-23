The Charlotte Hornets surprised many when they made the decision to draft Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite was the consensus No. 2 prospect behind Victor Wembanyama for much of the year but the Hornets obviously felt otherwise. There had been rumblings that Miller might be the No. 2 pick but that was in question right up until the actual selection. In fact, Miller had no clue that he was going to be drafted No. 2 in the NBA Draft by the Hornets until his name was actually called by Adam Silver.

Brandon Miller said he wasn’t sure he was joining the Hornets until right before the commissioner announced him. “It’s just all a dream come true. Just ready to get to Charlotte.” pic.twitter.com/wt3UKYHDR7 — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) June 23, 2023

“When I found out, it was probably two seconds before they called my name,” Miller said. “It's exciting, it's a dream come true. I've always dreamed of walking across the stage, shake their hand and take the pictures that we did. It's just all a dream come true and just ready to get to Charlotte.”

Brandon Miller dealt with controversy during his lone season in college basketball at Alabama, but no charges were brought against him in the shooting incident his former teammate was involved in. He also dealt with injury issues during the NCAA Tournament.

During his one season with the Crimson Tide, Miller averaged 18.8 points per game, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 38.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Miller is an explosive and athletic wing who has the potential to form a solid tandem with LaMelo Ball.