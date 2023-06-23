NBA Twitter is losing it over Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets drafting Brandon Miller after Miller's absurd Michael Jordan take before the NBA Draft.

This week's pre-draft interviews were full of banter between Miller and Jordan, who is selling his majority ownership stake in the Hornets. First, Miller called Paul George the “G.O.A.T.” and said he didn't idolize Jordan growing up. He said he felt no pressure working out in front of Jordan because he was “just a regular guy.”

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Jordan taunted Miller at his pre-draft workout with the Hornets, saying he was “just a shooter.” Miller teased in an interview that Jordan air balled a free throw at the workout. “It was just him being old.”

With all the ridiculous banter between the two, NBA fans find it hilarious that Jordan actually spent the No. 2 overall pick on Miller.