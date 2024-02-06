Brandon Miller continued the hottest streak of his young NBA career by setting Hornets history against the Lakers.

The Charlotte Hornets came up short again after losing their eighth-straight game against the Los Angeles Lakers, 124-118. Despite the loss, the Hornets put up a fight. Even Brandon Miller and LeBron James were trading shots, jockeying for a winning position.

Miller's performance comes after he scored a career-high 35 points against the Indiana Pacers.

Miller poured in 33 points against LeBron, Lakers

It was somewhat of a coming out party for the Charlotte rookie. At least for the rest of the world that hasn't seen what he's been doing in year number one. He became the first rookie in Hornets history to have back to back 30-point games.

“I think that shows a lot of confidence,” Miller said when asked about the record. “Hats off to my teammates for coming in every day and building my confidence to take the shots that I take in tough matchups like this – with the crowd going. It’s really all my teammates not just me. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t take those shots.”

Despite picking up three quick fouls in the first half, Miller rallied and played excellent down the stretch of this one to give his team a shot to win the game. That poise is something more tenured players in the league still struggle with to this day.

Miller battled through traps, double teams

Once the Lakers saw Miller shooting his team back into this game, the efficient amount of defensive focus was put on him. He explained how it's like to be in that situation as a rookie and how to keep his teammates involved.

“I think with the double teams and traps I try to get the ball out early, find someone on the back side,” Miller said. “Getting it out early opens up a lot of great shots so I think just playing unselfish is the biggest key in that.”

The losses are piling up, but this team is playing better. In his last five games, Miller is averaging 29 point per game on 49/45/86% shooting splits. In the hottest streak of his young NBA career, Brandon Miller will look to continue leading the Hornets as Charlotte tries to get back in the win column.