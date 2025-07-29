Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James found early success in the NBA Summer League. He recently opened up about how it felt to finally step on that stage. But beyond the excitement of his debut, Bronny James revealed the lasting impact of the cardiac arrest he suffered just over a year ago. It was an event that nearly took everything from him. “I get kind of sick easier now,” the 19-year-old admitted, emphasizing how the life-threatening scare still shapes his daily routine and mindset.

“Which is kind of weird, but I think it messed with my immune system a little bit. So, I would have times where I have to sit out. And that conditioning that I'm working on just goes away in that week of me being out.”

The moment shocked the basketball world. Bronny collapsed during a USC workout in July 2023, prompting trainers to rush him to the hospital. Doctors later diagnosed him with a congenital heart defect, serious but treatable. Surgery followed swiftly in August. It was the start of months of intense rehab, heart medication, breathing exercises, and even a heart pillow to ease recovery.

Doctors cleared him to return to the court by November, and he made his much-anticipated USC debut in December. Though his college stint was brief, it was enough to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, where the Lakers took a chance on him in the second round, setting up a historic pairing with his father, LeBron James.

The father-son duo made headlines again in the 2024–25 NBA season. They stepped onto the court together, becoming the first to do so in league history. But for Bronny, the story isn’t just about milestones. It’s about survival.

The Lakers are taking a measured approach with Bronny James, easing him into the NBA grind through Summer League action and G League stints to balance his development and well-being. But his presence on the court already tells a bigger story.

He is more than just LeBron’s son. Bronny James is a proof that courage, and love for the game can overcome even the most terrifying odds, including a cardiac arrest that nearly ended his career before it began. And his journey? It’s just beginning.