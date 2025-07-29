Jul 29, 2025 at 11:27 AM ET

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills holds a high goal. Also, maybe he’ll get help from a surprising player. Unfortunately, the Bills got bad news as a first-round rookie suffered an injury during training camp.

The Bills have high hopes for cornerback Maxwell Hairston. However, he’s off to a tough start, according to a post on X by Alaina Getzenberg.

Bills rookie CB Maxwell Hairston is being tended to by athletic trainers. Currently talking to head athletic trainer Nate Breske and walking slowly. He was down on the field for a bit, right leg being looked at.

Tre’Davious White spoke to Hairston as he was helped up.

Bills CB Maxwell Hairston hoping to bounce back.

Hairston received help after the injury, according to a post on X by Jon Scott.

Here's a look at Max Hairston being attended to during practice today. Trainer appears to be working on right knee. You can see teammates Christian Benford and Tre'Davious White come over to the #Bills 1st round pick. I didn't see what caused apparent injury.#BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/0sqbvX9MUn — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) July 29, 2025

Hairston already had a setback, which included the filing of a civil court suit. The charge is for an alleged sexual assault. Hairston addressed the issue, according to espn.com. He said it occurred some time ago.

“This is something I've been dealing with since I was 17,” Hairston said. “It's been four years now, and I went through this whole process with the police.”

Furthermore, Hairston said a thorough investigation took place. Also, an exoneration followed, Hairston said.

“The University of Kentucky did a thorough investigation,” Hairston said. “I was exonerated from that, as well. And I volunteered to do multiple polygraphs 'cause I was determined to get my truth out there. I was an open book. I have two sisters that I love dearly. And I respect all females.”

Furthermore, Bills GM Brandon Beane said, “I think I reiterated that after the draft. It's frustrating.”

Also, Beane said the legal world is different.

“You can't sit there and say things back and forth,” he said. “You got to let it go. But this happened to this young man over four years ago. He took a polygraph test. This kid didn't run from anything.”