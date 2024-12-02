ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Tuesday and we take a look at a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Hornets prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, promises to be a critical clash in the NBA Cup's group stage. Both teams are struggling, with the 76ers at 4-14 and the Hornets at 6-14. The 76ers aim to build on their recent win, while the Hornets seek to snap a five-game losing streak. Key players include Tyrese Maxey for Philadelphia, averaging 25.9 points per game, and LaMelo Ball for Charlotte, leading with 31.1 points per game. This game could be pivotal for both teams' playoff aspirations as they fight for momentum in a competitive Eastern Conference.

Here are the 76ers-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Hornets NBA Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Charlotte Hornets: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +185

Over: 212 (-110)

Under: 212 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs Hornets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Charlotte Hornets in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup, despite their early-season struggles. While both teams have had a rough start, with the 76ers at 4-14 and the Hornets at 6-14, Philadelphia holds a significant edge in this contest. The 76ers' historical dominance over the Hornets, having won 23 of their last 25 meetings, including all four matchups last season, sets a strong precedent for this game. Moreover, the potential return of Joel Embiid, who has been sidelined with a knee injury, could provide a massive boost to the 76ers' lineup. Embiid's presence, coupled with the scoring prowess of Tyrese Maxey, averaging 25.9 points per game, gives Philadelphia a formidable offensive threat.

Defensively, the 76ers have shown more resilience than the Hornets this season. Philadelphia is allowing 112.1 points per game, ranking 14th in the league, while Charlotte's defense has been more porous. The 76ers' ability to limit opponents to a 48.1% shooting percentage demonstrates their defensive capabilities. Additionally, the Hornets' offensive struggles, averaging just 107.5 points per game, play into Philadelphia's hands. With LaMelo Ball potentially sidelined due to a calf injury, the Hornets lose their primary offensive catalyst, further tilting the scales in the 76ers' favor. Given these factors, along with the 76ers' desperation for a win to turn their season around, Philadelphia is well-positioned to overcome the Hornets and gain momentum in the NBA Cup competition.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite the absence of their star point guard LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets are poised to upset the Philadelphia 76ers in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup. The Hornets' recent adversity has forged a resilient team spirit, with players stepping up to fill the void left by Ball's calf strain. Brandon Miller, the second-year wing, has been on a tear, scoring at least 20 points in six consecutive games, including a career-high 38 against Detroit. This offensive surge, combined with the emergence of rookie KJ Simpson, who impressed with 11 points and key defensive plays against the Knicks, gives Charlotte a dynamic backcourt that could catch Philadelphia off guard.

The 76ers, despite their historical dominance over the Hornets, have struggled this season with a 4-14 record. Charlotte's underdog status may work in their favor, as they have nothing to lose and everything to prove. Coach Charles Lee's optimism and ability to adapt to player availability have kept the Hornets competitive, even in Ball's absence. The team's improved defense, which held the Knicks to just 15 points in the first quarter two games ago could be the key to containing Philadelphia's offense. With a collective effort and the potential for unheralded players to step into larger roles, the Hornets have a genuine shot at pulling off a surprise victory against the 76ers in this crucial NBA Cup contest.

Final 76ers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The 76ers (-5.5) are poised to cover the spread against the Hornets (+5.5) in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup. Despite both teams struggling this season, Philadelphia holds a significant edge. The 76ers' defensive prowess, allowing 112.1 points per game and limiting opponents to 48.1% shooting, gives them an advantage over Charlotte's struggling offense. LaMelo Ball's potential absence due to a calf injury further weakens the Hornets' offensive capabilities. Philadelphia's historical dominance over Charlotte, winning 23 of their last 25 meetings, adds to their favorable outlook. The potential return of Joel Embiid could provide a massive boost to the 76ers' lineup. Even without Embiid, the 76ers' balanced attack led by Tyrese Maxey should be enough to overcome the Hornets' defense, which has been more porous this season. Given these factors, expect the 76ers to win and cover the 5.5-point spread.

Final 76ers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -5.5 (-110), Under 212 (-110)