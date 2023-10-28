Two NBA games are under the belt of Brandon Miller and he has impressed the masses both times. In his recent matchup against the Detroit Pistons, he finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and two assists. In his debut, Miller was on the floor for 25 minutes mainly due to foul trouble. In his second outing, he reached 33 minutes and didn't disappoint. Although he's young, Miller has a polished offensive game already and can score in bunches. Despite a rough loss to the Pistons, Miller's impact on the game was a bright spot for the team.

Gordon Hayward & Steve Clifford keep it real on Miller



Gordon Hayward had a solid outing for himself, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds of his own. Still, he took time after the game to talk about his rook.

“He’s been great. I feel like he’s gotten better each game from that first preseason game to here now,” Hayward said of Brandon Miller. “I think he’ll only get better just because he’ll have these experiences and they’ll help him and his adjustment to this level. He’s been really good defensively. He’s rebounding and starting the break for us, knocking down shots. He just makes us so much more dynamic. He’s looking really good.”

Head coach Steve Clifford followed up those comments by saying, “He can score in a lot of different ways. And he plays well on both ends of the floor. He's gonna play big minutes. I don't look at him when he's out there as inexperienced or anything like that. He's really good, we're lucky to have him, and he's gonna be on the floor.”

Brandon Miller was aggressive all night and showed he's no pushover. He even picked up his first technical foul, which might not be something to be excited about, but it is a lovable trait to see. He's young, but he won't back down from anyone. Plenty more to see from this man moving forward.