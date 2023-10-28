On Friday evening, the Charlotte Hornets took on the Detroit Pistons in what was the second game of the season for both franchises. The Hornets started their season off with a 116-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks, while Detroit got things started with a narrow road loss to the Miami Heat.

During Friday's contest, things got heated when Hornets' rookie Brandon Miller got into a scuffle with Pistons' forward Isaiah Stewart, which was quickly broken up by Stewart's teammate Jalen Duren.

Brandon Miller was impressive in his debut with the Hornets against the Hawks, coming off of the Charlotte bench to score 13 points, including two three pointers in the fourth quarter that helped the Hornets take the momentum into the closing moments of the game.

Miller was drafted second overall by the Hornets in this past summer's NBA Draft after a standout career at the University of Alabama. Miller possesses an NBA ready frame in addition to a silky smooth outside shooting touch, which was on full display against Atlanta. He figures to add another dimension to a Hornets offense that hasn't had a ton of perimeter scoring options outside of LaMelo Ball in recent seasons.

Another area where Miller could help the Hornets is on defense, where Charlotte was amongst the league's worst a season ago. His wingspan and quickness allow him to get into passing lanes and shut off seams to the basket for both opposing guards and forwards, making the future for Charlotte a little bit brighter in 2023-24.