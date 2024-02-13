The Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller is getting compared to some NBA superstars.

The Charlotte Hornets are 11-41 and dangerously close to entering Detroit Pistons territory for futility among Eastern Conference league franchises.

Recently it was revealed that a key Pelicans executive is scheduled to interview with the team. The news came on the heels of Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak announcing his exit.

The Hornets are struggling but Brandon Miller, the former Alabama basketball star, is inspiring hope that he could become something special in the coming years, as his per-game averages of over 16 points and four rebounds have shown thus far.

Brandon Miller Gets Star Players Comp

Is Brandon Miller the next Paul George or Jayson Tatum?

His game must grow by leaps and bounds in order for that to become reality, but he could be on his way according to a comparison he received recently from lotime NBA analyst Tim Legler.

“I do sometimes like comparisons to current players when guys are coming out,” Legler said. “I think for point of reference for people who aren't aware of who the guy is, they haven't seen him that much.

“If you could give a little bit of description, well he's kind of like this at the ultimate ceiling if everything pops he could be this, this reminds me of, and I said Paul George at the time coming out.”

How Miller Can Match George, Tatum

Legler added that Miller doesn't quite have the handle that George does now; a point of emphasis for the young Hornets forward going forward.

“There's another guy I'm also starting to see a comparison to particularly the way he operates on ball screens, is Jayson Tatum,” Legler added.

If George can match either of those players or even approach their production in the coming years, Charlotte fans will be very happy, and Coach Steve Clifford might be able to save his job in the process.