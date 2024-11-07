The Charlotte Hornets stunned the Detroit Pistons after a late-game tip-in by Brandon Miller to seal the win 108-107 and snap their three-game losing streak. Miller's tip-in was Charlotte's first game-winner at home since Terry Rozier's back in February 2021.

Yet it almost didn't happen. Miller turned the ball over the possession before, which gave Detroit to seize the lead down the stretch. Thankfully for the Hornets, Miller did more than make up for it.

Charles Lee gives Brandon Miller his props for his short-term memory

Head coach Charles Lee made sure to highlight Brandon Miller's first game-winner by mentioning that it didn't surprise him since he expects it out of Miller due to his work ethic.

“I love that he was able to make that game-winning play,” Lee said. “It was a cool moment to see it all come together in terms of he turned it over in a crucial moment and to find the composure and the poise and the confidence and the resilience to just battle back and continue to fight, it doesn’t surprise me.”

“That’s who Brandon Miller is,” continued Lee. “His character and who he is, it’s about winning and building winning habits. When that’s the type of guy and the type of mentality and mindset, he’s going to really help this organization continue to build sustainable success. I’m super proud of him and super proud of the whole team to keep fighting. I thought that they really lifted each other up in a moment where it would’ve been easy to kind of hold your head and sulk about what had just happened.”

This was Miller's fourth game of the season after missing a few with a hamstring issue. Maybe hitting that game-winning shot will get his offense back in the groove.

Brandon Miller reflects on his turnover and game-winner

The outcome of this game could have been entirely different after Miller turned the ball over with under 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter. After a missed Grant Williams three-pointer, Miller was able to seal off his man with the boxout and get the tip-in to go in.

“I took my hat off to my vets coaching staff just for keeping my confidence high,” Miller said after turning the ball over the possession before the game-winner. “We’re not worried about the last play. I had a short-term memory – not remembering the last play and just move on until the clock hits all zeroes. I think that’s what Coach Lee preached to us going into the timeout.”

As big of a shot as it was, Miller is happy with the win more than anything.

“I was just happy that we won. I think it’s a great start for us with this record that we have, and I think it’s going to be even better just building off of this win and just continuing to win.”

It was a much-needed win for Brandon Miller, Hornets

After losing three straight games, the Hornets needed to shake off the funk and get back in the win column to keep up with the rest of the pack in the Eastern Conference. They're one of four teams with three wins. Both Brandon Miller and Charles Lee mentioned that they're glad they got the win since every one of them counts.

Coach Lee believes that a young team could feed off of that more than anything right now.

“I think every win is important for a young team, for a first-year coach. We’re trying to establish some things here, so any type of win, any type of momentum that you can continue to build is great. The thing that we’re going to continue to focus on is our process on every possession. We’re going to come in tomorrow and still want to watch some film and continue to learn and just keep getting better – not relax, not be satisfied. It is a really good win, but it’s also something that’s the next part of our step in our journey this season.”

Charlotte will have a chance to add to their win total Friday, as they host the Indiana Pacers.