Hornets wing Brandon Miller was nearly the goat for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, and not in a good way.

With his team leading the Detroit Pistons 106-105 in the final seconds, Miller was stripped by a Detroit defender and rookie Ron Holland went the other way to give the Pistons the lead with just a few seconds remaining.

It didn't take Miller long to respond. After a wide open Grant Williams three rattled off of the rim, Miller found himself in the right place at the right time, scoring a difficult putback bucket as the buzzer sounded to give the Hornets a 108-107 win on Wednesday night in Charlotte.

With the win, the Hornets improved to 3-5 on the season and the Pistons dropped to 3-6.

This story will be updated.