Hornets wing Brandon Miller was nearly the goat for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, and not in a good way.

With his team leading the Detroit Pistons 106-105 in the final seconds, Miller was stripped by a Detroit defender and rookie Ron Holland went the other way to give the Pistons the lead with just a few seconds remaining.

It didn't take Miller long to respond. After a wide open Grant Williams three rattled off of the rim, Miller found himself in the right place at the right time, scoring a difficult putback bucket as the buzzer sounded to give the Hornets a 108-107 win on Wednesday night in Charlotte.

Related Charlotte Hornets NewsArticle continues below
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball hit with worrisome ankle injury update
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball hit with worrisome ankle injury update
Hornets lose key big man to rib injury amid Mark Williams absence
Hornets lose key big man to rib injury amid Mark Williams absence
Pistons vs. Hornets predictions, odds, pick – 11/6/2024
Pistons vs. Hornets predictions, odds, pick – 11/6/2024

With the win, the Hornets improved to 3-5 on the season and the Pistons dropped to 3-6.

This story will be updated.