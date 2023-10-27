The Detroit Pistons came into the 2023-24 NBA season with a renewed sense of optimism. With a new head coach in Monty Williams and a promising young core, this could be the season they give Pistons something worthwhile to cheer about. While the Pistons dropped their season opener, 103-102, against the Miami Heat, some encouraging signs were present, highlighted by Cade Cunningham's 30 points. Another encouraging sign was the debut of Pistons rookie guard Marcus Sasser. Following the game, Monty Williams regretted that he did not play Sasser more against the Heat as per James L. Edwards of The Athletic.

Monty Williams called Marcus Sasser an “old wallet.” Called him tough. Said after watching the film, he wishes he got him more minutes. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) October 26, 2023

Marcus Sasser only played ten minutes against the Heat, the least amount out of anyone off the Pistons bench. In his NBA debut, he finished the game with eight points, two rebounds and one assists. He shot 3-4 from the field and 2-3 from three-point range.

Sasser was a player who was projected to be selected in the second round of the NBA Draft but worked his way up the first round following pre-draft workouts. He was one of the best guards in the country while at Houston last season.

Sasser played well for the Pistons during preseason. In four games he averaged 10.5 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists with splits of 41.9 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. As Williams' stated, Sasser has an old school game and is capable of helping the Pistons right away. He's got an NBA ready game and could be a steal of the draft.