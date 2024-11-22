LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller earned a win in overtime over the Detroit Pistons 123-121 to break the Charlotte Hornets' two-game losing streak. Ball poured in 35 points while Miller had 38 of his own, making them the fifth-youngest duo in NBA history to each have 35-plus points in a game.

Brandon Miller reacts to his career night

Thirty-eight is now Miller's new career-high in points and his eight made threes and four steals are also. Miller was so locked in he didn't even realize he set a new bar for his scoring prowess.

“I honestly didn’t know tonight was my career high,” Miller said. “I was just playing basketball and going out there looking to win a ball game in front of a great home crowd tonight.”

He also added that his Hornets teammates encouraged him every step of the way, especially after Ball fouled out.

“I think just my teammates encouraging me to be more aggressive. LaMelo (Ball) fouled out at the end, and I think it was just an opportunity to be more aggressive. I think as a competitor and as a winning teammate, we want to do everything to go out there for 48 minutes and win the ball game.”

LaMelo Ball speaks on Miller's big game

Ball couldn't finish the game, unfortunately, but he knew that the win was sealed with how his teammate was rolling.

“Brandon definitely stepped up and I feel like that’s why we got the win. He stepped up big in overtime, so great play [from Brandon].”

As fun as it was to see Miller's performance, Ball knows that if he plays like this, more wins will follow.

“We need those type of performances,” Ball continued. “Like I said, every win matters. So just him stepping up to the plate and doing what we needed was big.”

Hornets coach reflects on the win and his two star players

Getting back in the win column and keeping up with the rest of the Eastern Conference seeding-wise is important early on in the season. When you can get your two young stars to combine for 73 points to seal up a win, any coach will take that. Hornets head coach Charles Lee highlighted those guys, but also other key moments in the game.

“I’m proud of the group. I love how we stuck with it. We did a lot of really good things to build a lead at both ends of the court. I thought ‘Melo (Ball) played great offensively, and even his defensive pressure was really good… I thought Brandon (Miller) stepped up and made a lot of great offensive plays. Cody Martin’s block on (Jaden) Ivey towards the end of the game, Moussa (Diabate) getting his first start and rebounding like a monster. It was a great team win. Even Taj Gibson coming up with the ball at the end of the game – every possession mattered, every hustle play, every competitive effort was really good by the team, so I’m proud of them for sticking with it.”

The Hornets are sitting at the nine seed with a 6-9 record, tied with three other teams. They're in a solid position as they draw closer to that quarter-of-the-season mark.