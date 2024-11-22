The hiring of Charles Lee as the team's head coach has done wonders for the Charlotte Hornets; they're a much more competitive team night in and night out, and they seem to be getting the best out of the team's burgeoning stars. On Thursday night, LaMelo Ball managed to bounce back after he was benched in their previous game, while Brandon Miller took it upon himself to will the Hornets to a 123-121 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons.

Ball scored 35 points of his own in a major redemption game, while Miller managed to one-up his backcourt mate with 38 points of his own. And in so doing, the Hornets duo is cementing themselves as one of the best young tandems, not just at the moment but throughout NBA history as well.

According to StatMamba on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ball and Miller became the fifth youngest duo in NBA history to score at least 35 points each in a single game — with the former being just 23 years of age despite being in his fifth NBA season, while the latter is just 22 years old.

The Hornets' future is bright, and it will be up to Ball and Miller to keep the team buzzing from here on out. Both are perfect fits for the modern NBA; they play with pace, excitement, and confidence that allows them to believe that they are the best players on the court on any given night.

And with the Hornets having secured the services of one of the best young head coaches in the league as well, then the best is truly yet to come for them.

Brandon Miller finishes the job for the Hornets in overtime

The Hornets were in control heading into the fourth quarter of their game against the Pistons; however, they let their foot off the gas pedal and even relinquished the lead to the Pistons — with LaMelo Ball bailing them out with a game-tying floater that ended up sending the game to overtime.

But in the extra period, Ball immediately picked up his sixth foul — putting the Hornets in a tough spot. But Brandon Miller simply said that he will not end tonight on the losing side of the proceedings. He caught fire in overtime, nailing an impressive off-balance triple off the inbounds as well as a straight-up isolation three-ball over Tobias Harris to give the Hornets a comfortable lead that will be enough for the 123-121 victory.