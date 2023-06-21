There is a good chance that Brandon Miller will be selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. He believes that he's impressed the Hornets enough during his workout with the team — and that's despite the pressure that comes with performing in front of the GOAT, Michael Jordan.

However, Brandon Miller also said that he views Jordan as “just a regular guy” because he's too young to have watched His Airness during the former Chicago Bulls superstar's prime.

“[Michael Jordan] told me I was just a shooter” Draft prospect, Brandon Miller, wasn’t afraid to talk trash back to Jordan after working out for the Hornets. 🤣@TermineRadio | @sarahkustok | @DalenCuff | #2023NBADraft pic.twitter.com/zl8IBnqQb6 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 21, 2023

Brandon Miller has the tools to succeed and carve out a great career in the NBA. If the Hornets do choose him, he should be able to contribute to the team right away. His ability to stretch the floor, defend, and provide versatility at the forward position must be so enticing for the Hornets, who can form a shiny 1-2 combo of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball. Miller is coming off a one-year stint in college with the Alabama Crimson Tide during which he averaged 18.8 points, 2.1 assists, 8.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from behind the arc.

Victor Wembanyama is virtually locked in as the top overall pick in the draft, with the San Antonio Spurs already licking their chops over the prospect of selecting the French star, while Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are the top two players expected by many to be chosen by the Hornets.

The 2023 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place this Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.