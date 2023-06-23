Greatest of all-time debates can definitely be subjective, but Alabama star forward and NBA Draft prospect Brandon Miller is defying reasonable boundaries with his controversial stance.

The 2023 SEC Player of the Year reiterated his viewpoint that Paul George, not LeBron James or Michael Jordan, is his personal GOAT just a day after first raising eyebrows with the bold statement. This time, though, he is making sure to clearly explain his reasoning for such an unfathomable take.

“I grew up watching Paul George… LeBron is definitely the best player in the league, but I'm a Paul George fan,” Miller told NBA TV Thursday outside the Barclays Center, via ClutchPoints. “Just to make it clear, my GOAT is Paul George.”

"I grew up watching Paul George… LeBron is definitely the best player in the league, but I'm a Paul George fan… Just to make it clear, my GOAT is Paul George." Brandon Miller on his recently viral GOAT take 🐐 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/XopM71lcvR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So this seems like a simple case of phrasing misuse. Based on this clarification, it is clear the Los Angeles Clippers star is Miller's favorite player and therefore earns his spot as the GOAT. Fair enough. Naturally, a young talent is going to be bias toward the person who inspired and resonated with them on a deep level. Moreover, George has become a popular player comparison for Miller.

The 20-year-old showed remarkable offensive talent for the Crimson Tide last season as a freshman. He may very well be the best shooter in the 2023 NBA Draft and has length and defensive upside to boot. Sound familiar? Everyone knows the off-court questions, but if he can avoid any more bad optics, Brandon Miller is well-positioned to make an immediate impact in the league.

Although he may not be the GOAT, emulating Paul George should only help Miller as he makes this big leap. But he better be on high alert when he crosses paths with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers next season.