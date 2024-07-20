The Charlotte Hornets are looking for a spark ahead of the 2024-25 season. Charlotte is coming off another postseason-less year. However, the team has promising young talent that looks to make a difference. Brandon Miller is one such player, and he caught fans' attention by sending a “dangerous” warning to the NBA when speaking about teammates LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams.

Miller was asked how large an impact Mark Williams will make once he returns from injury, and the rising second-year forward gave this response:

“I'm pretty sure we're going to have everybody back. Mark and LaMelo [Ball]. I think it's how everyone performs, not just one person. I think the Hornets are a whole team. I think we're a dangerous team when everyone is healthy,” Miller said, via Hoops Hype.

Miller also commented on Charlotte's expectations for the 2024-25 season.

“I think we're going to be a playoff team,” Miller claimed.

With the talent Brandon Miller and his team possess, the Sky is the limit.

Miller had an impressive rookie season with the Hornets. The 21-year-old averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and shot 37.3 percent on three-pointers. He looks to make another improvement alongside some stout contributors.

LaMelo Ball is among the most enticing young point guards in the NBA. Ball is a former Rookie of the Year and All-Star. He had an impressive fourth year in Charlotte before injuries derailed him. Ball played just 22 games in 2023-24 but averaged a career-high 23.9 points and 1.8 steals along with 8.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds. One of Ball's go-to post targets will return highly touted as well.

Mark Williams looks to continue to lead Hornets' interior attack

Mark Williams is just one class behind Brandon Miller and two behind LaMelo Ball. The former Duke center had a promising rookie year in 2022-23, averaging 9.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and one block. He elevated his game one year later, amassing averages of 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds. However, Williams only played 19 games due to injury.

As Miller mentioned, the Hornets will get a significant boost once their primary contributors return healthy for the 2024-25 season.

Charlotte finished 2023-24 with a lowly 21-61 record, which placed them third-to-last in the Eastern Conference showings. The team gained new leadership with the arrival of head coach Charles Lee. Lee takes over after Steve Clifford's several-year stint with the team.

It will be interesting to see how Charlotte performs as they approach an opportunity to make a sizable improvement in the East.