Brandon Miller had another noteworthy effort in his second game in the NBA Summer League for the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately for the No. 2 overall pick of the recently-concluded NBA Draft, it just wasn't for the right reasons. After committing no less than seven fouls in his debut, the 20-year-old had eight on Wednesday night in a 98-83 blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors. Naturally, the mean streets of Twitter went all in on the young rookie.

The keyboard warriors could not help but troll Miller for accumulating a whopping 15 fouls in his first two NBA games:

Brandon Miller has 15 fouls in two games 😬 pic.twitter.com/HOGzs4Ju2a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 6, 2023

Brandon miller when he gets 1 foul pic.twitter.com/AMqQdehUoY — 🌎☄️💕®️ (@Bre1and98) July 6, 2023

Brandon Miller is going to be finnne, as long as the NBA increases the foul limit from 6 to around 8. — Loksmiff (@Loksmiff) July 6, 2023

if there’s a prop for Brandon Miller to foul out his first NBA game I’m throwing the rent on that — fanduel addict (@ismackparlays) July 6, 2023

Why Brandon Miller foul like he playing 5th qtr every game smh — Super Gremlin (@Giving2Bits) July 6, 2023

Brandon miller going to be a foul machine I see — Tray Concrete 🎥 (@shotsbyconcrete) July 6, 2023

Brandon Miller don’t foul challenge — Tyler Weiss (@TylerMWeiss_) July 6, 2023

Brandon Miller when it’s time to foul pic.twitter.com/RFHNNtQfTt — Hyrule (@YaBoyHyrule) July 5, 2023

That's just savage. The folks on social media can be pretty mean, and they showed no mercy to the young Hornets stud here.

In case you were wondering, players are allowed to commit up to 10 fouls in the NBA Summer League, which is four more than the ejection limit in the regular season. This is why Brandon Miller was able to stay in the game long after he went over six fouls.

Apart from his barrage of fouls in his first two games, you could actually say that Miller was pretty good. At the very least, he showed flashes of brilliance. He dished out seven dimes on Wednesday, which follows his debut performance where he put up 18 points. It's no surprise, however, that the fans are totally locked in on his fouls. I mean, you can't really blame them.

The Hornets are back in action on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. Miller better be at his very best for that one as he matches up against Victor Wembanyama in the latter's NBA debut.