After Victor Wembanyama's first taste of NBA Summer League action, many detractors were quick to put down the San Antonio Spurs rookie. Wemby had a pedestrian game (if not a bit underwhelming), but it clearly wasn't enough for a lot of observers. Some were even pulling out the “bust” card that early, which is ridiculous.

The ridiculousness of the Wemby hate was clearly seen after his second Summer League game. Against the Portland Trail Blazers, Victor Wembanyama popped off for 27 points and 12 rebounds in an impressive second outing. The Spurs rookie looked incredible on the court, knocking down threes and looking every bit like the talented prospect everyone dreamed about.

After that game, many Spurs fans took to Twitter to express their astonishment at Wemby's play.

Other fans rightfully pointed out that the apologies for Victor Wembanyama should be as loud as the hate he got. The Spurs star got crucified for his poor outing a day ago by a lot of fans.

To be fair, calling a rookie a bust after one Summer League game was always going to be ridiculous. They are rookies, playing for the first time in an NBA setting. There have been plenty of all-time greats that floundered in Summer League play. Conversely, there are also plenty of “busts” that popped off in SL play, but never panned out in the big leagues.

What's more important to watch here isn't Wemby's stats (though they are pretty cool), but how he moves on the court. Already, we're seeing some great things out of Wembanyama in limited play. He's able to use his long limbs and height to make some crazy ridiculous plays on the court. We'll see how he performs over the coming days.