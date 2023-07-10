After Victor Wembanyama's first taste of NBA Summer League action, many detractors were quick to put down the San Antonio Spurs rookie. Wemby had a pedestrian game (if not a bit underwhelming), but it clearly wasn't enough for a lot of observers. Some were even pulling out the “bust” card that early, which is ridiculous.

The ridiculousness of the Wemby hate was clearly seen after his second Summer League game. Against the Portland Trail Blazers, Victor Wembanyama popped off for 27 points and 12 rebounds in an impressive second outing. The Spurs rookie looked incredible on the court, knocking down threes and looking every bit like the talented prospect everyone dreamed about.

Victor Wembanyama followed up a disappointing NBA Summer League debut with a MONSTER game 2 against the Blazers 😤💪 pic.twitter.com/WeHWpg9jW3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023

After that game, many Spurs fans took to Twitter to express their astonishment at Wemby's play.

Wemby has 27 & 12 without a pg that could make a simple read btw pic.twitter.com/3K7GXJDNR2 — 𝑲 💘 (@spurssexuality) July 10, 2023

27 & 12 for Wemby and it was probably a B game for him lol — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) July 10, 2023

Other fans rightfully pointed out that the apologies for Victor Wembanyama should be as loud as the hate he got. The Spurs star got crucified for his poor outing a day ago by a lot of fans.

2-4 threes Wemby doubters: pic.twitter.com/FJdmWPLU7L — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 10, 2023

Wemby beat the bust allegations pic.twitter.com/POqKiuu4j3 — 𝙎𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ✞ (@smileysipred) July 10, 2023

Me to everyone who called Wemby a bust pic.twitter.com/aYCh6DUDhX — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) July 10, 2023

Don’t really see too much of the “wemby is a bust” comments these days huh pic.twitter.com/0tWcxQZF7o — 𝑲 💘 (@spurssexuality) July 10, 2023

To be fair, calling a rookie a bust after one Summer League game was always going to be ridiculous. They are rookies, playing for the first time in an NBA setting. There have been plenty of all-time greats that floundered in Summer League play. Conversely, there are also plenty of “busts” that popped off in SL play, but never panned out in the big leagues.

What's more important to watch here isn't Wemby's stats (though they are pretty cool), but how he moves on the court. Already, we're seeing some great things out of Wembanyama in limited play. He's able to use his long limbs and height to make some crazy ridiculous plays on the court. We'll see how he performs over the coming days.