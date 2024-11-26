The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Orlando Magic 95-84, but LaMelo Ball stayed on a tear. After dropping 50 points on the road against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Ball poured in 44 more points on the Magic and their third-ranked defense. He shot 17-30 from the field and 4-11 from three-point range. With those four triples, Ball became the second-fastest player to 600 career threes.

Charles Lee breaks down how LaMelo Ball is feasting on offense

Ball has been a bright spot on offense for the Hornets. Putting up 94 points in two games is an impressive feat, and head coach Charles Lee made sure to give Ball his props.

“I just think that he’s continuing to find his spots,” Lee said. “I think the team is doing a great job screening for him and getting him open. I thought he continues to trust the pass. Sometimes when they put two on the ball, he’s hitting the seam pass and allowing that seam guy to make the appropriate reads, and sometimes he makes something out of nothing.

“I just think that he was great tonight offensively, but again I want to highlight some of his defensive efforts tonight, too. I thought he had active hands. The defensive rebounds he had where our bigs are locked up and wrestling with the other big and he flies in for a couple rebounds, so I thought he helped us in a lot of different areas tonight.”

Ball is finding his stride offensively. He's the first Hornets player in franchise history to score at least 35 points in three straight games.

Brandon Miller endorses LaMelo Ball's recent play as a leader

Brandon Miller has also been a solid groove of his own as of late. He's put up at least 20 points in the Hornets last four games, including a season-high 38 points against the Detroit Pistons. Miller gave his thoughts on Ball's big scoring night against the Magic.

“He’s in a great rhythm. Him just being our leader that we need, of course he’s going to do everything he can to help everybody win this basketball game as a team. Just following his lead, I think we’re going to be great.”

Despite the losses, both Miller and Ball have been bright spots for this team's offense for a bulk of the season. It hasn't always translated to wins directly quite yet, but with this type of play, they could be on the cusp of racking up wins sooner rather than later.

Hornets could have 2 All-Stars come February

There's a legit shot that both Ball and Miller have made All-Star bids. LaMelo Ball is 2nd in scoring through 17 games with 31 points per game, leads the NBA in fourth quarter scoring with 171. It's hard to deny Ball's case to not participate in his second All-Star game since he's been healthy and available to play.

Miller has a case to be made, but he has a little more work to do to make it a sure thing. His game has taken a leap in points, rebounds, and assists so far in the 2024-25 season. Charlotte hasn't had two All-Stars since 1995 when Alonzo Mourning and Larry Johnson did it. We'll see if it happens in 2025.