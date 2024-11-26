During the early goings of the 2024-25 season, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has been making a case for an All-Star selection. While the Hornets’ record and place in the standings may not be so great, Ball has been one of the best players in the league. During the Hornets’ loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday, LaMelo Ball became the second fastest player to reach 600 career three-point shots.

During the team’s loss to the Hornets, LaMelo Ball shot 4-of-11 from the three-point line. On the season, he’s shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range. His career high in three-point percentage is the 38.9 percent he shot during his second year in the NBA in 2021-22. Coincidently, that was his lone All-Star season to this point.

Ball is actually shooting a career-high in attempts from three-point range at 12.8 per game. His previous career-high was the 10.6 he shot during the 2022-23 season.

The 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, Ball has dealt with various injury issues throughout his early career. Last season he was limited to only 22 games. In 2022-23, he was limited to only 36 games. The only time he’s played in more than 51 games in his career was his All-Star year in 2021-22 when he appeared in 75 games.

Ball has suited up in all 16 games for the Hornets so far, a welcome sign for a franchise that is trying to achieve respectability. He’s been averaging 30.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 35.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Ball is in the first year of a five-year, $206 million contract he signed last offseason.

The Hornets have started off the year at 6-11 under new head coach Charles Lee. But they seem to have a solid duo in Ball and last year’s lottery pick, Brandon Miller. Miller finished third in last season’s Rookie of the Year voting.