After 13 years at the helm, Michael Jordan has finally relinquished majority ownership of the Charlotte Hornets franchise. Just this past Thursday, an announcement was made regarding the sale of Jordan's majority stakes in the Hornets franchise to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall.

With Jordan not having controlling interest in the franchise anymore, the Hornets bid farewell to their former governor in classy fashion. Posting on their official Twitter account, the Hornets dedicated a minute and a half-long video to Jordan thanking him for all of his contributions in his years of owning the controlling interest in the franchise.

In the video, fans will hear Michael Jordan's proclamations of love for the Hornets franchise throughout his tenure as majority owner.

The Hornets’ posted this farewell message to former owner Michael Jordan 👋pic.twitter.com/xghhw5Sg89 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 4, 2023

Jordan made it a point to give back to the North Carolina community that did so much for him throughout his 60 years of existence thus far. He tried to do so by giving the fans a product on the court that they could be proud of, reinvigorating the city by getting them to rally behind a good and likeable Hornets team.

“When I bought the team, one of the things that I was very motivated about was trying to bring the energy back within this community and within the team,” Jordan said. “To be able to give back to a community that's supported me over the years, when I was playing basketball to now, where I'm a part of this community [is something I value dearly].”

The Hornets weren't exactly a picture of success under Michael Jordan's leadership, but there were certainly moments under his tenure as majority owner that he could be proud of. The Hornets made it to the playoffs twice under his watch in 2014 and 2016, and they almost made the postseason in both 2021 and 2022, just falling short in the play-in tournament.

As big of a deal as changing majority owners may be, it's not like Jordan won't be involved with the team anymore. He retained minority ownership and will serve as an alternate governor, so he'll certainly still have a bit of a say when it comes to the decisions the franchise will be making.