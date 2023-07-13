Brandon Miller has been making all sorts of headlines throughout the duration of the NBA Summer League. He's now played in five games throughout the mini-tournament, and we've all gotten a taste of what the Charlotte Hornets' No. 2 overall pick can do on the basketball court at the NBA level. Well, it has now been confirmed that we've seen the last of the 20-year-old this summer after the Hornets made an announcement on his Summer League fate.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Charlotte has decided to shut Miller down for the remainder of the Summer League:

“JUST IN: Charlotte Hornets third overall pick Brandon Miller (coach’s decision) will not play for the remainder of Summer League,” Siegel wrote in his tweet.

It doesn't sound like Miller is nursing an injury — or at least a considerable one — and this decision appears to be merely precautionary. The Hornets have seen what they needed to see from Miller in the Summer League, and they will now allow him to sit out their game on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Miller ends his Summer League run after five games. He finished with averages of 15.2 points on 38.1 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The 6-foot-9 guard/forward also knocked down 2.0 triples on 6.4 attempts per game. Quite notably, Brandon Miller also logged 5.8 fouls per game, which is obviously something the Hornets will want to work on between now and the start of the new season.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, they lost all five of their games in the NBA Summer League with Miller in the mix.