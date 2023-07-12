The Charlotte Hornets dropped to 0-3 in Las Vegas Summer League play, but their two first round picks lived up to their pre-draft hype against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. combined for 59 points. Smith Jr. had 33 points while shooting 65% from the field and 80% from deep. His ability to score on all three levels was on full display. While Brandon Miller poured in 26 points of his own. He's struggled with his shot, fouling, and taking care of the ball in his first few Summer League games. Fortunately, his game looked more evident and well-rounded in the Portland loss.

Here's what it means going forward.

Brandon Miller's all-around potential

In Summer League, Miller has been used in a variety of ways in the Hornets' offense. On and off-ball situations have forced him to make sound decisions in a pinch. He has not made the best decisions with the ball every trip down in Summer League, but against the Blazers he flashed his IQ. Getting hockey assists, not forcing up bad shots, and moving the ball to get better shots for himself or a teammate. As a scorer, Miller can get to the rack, draw fouls, and finish through contact for and-one opportunities, while also being a reliable three-point shooter. He shot 3-6 from deep against the Blazers.

Add in his potential to be a good weak side blocker, like he's shown a few times in Summer League, and a solid 3&D wing can be slotted in with LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

Nick Smith Jr. has microwave potential

Nick Smith Jr. was a late first round pick with top-10 kind of potential. He can heat up in a hurry and score at all three levels comfortably. Shifty in the open floor to manipulate the defense to get what he wants in transition, it's no surprise that he can flourish in Summer League play. He only dropped late in the first round because of an injury back in college. He has an opportunity to become the biggest steal in the draft.

How they'll fit with LaMelo Ball and the Hornets

Both Miller and Smith Jr. have been used on and off the ball all summer long. Defining their roles and finding out where they fit in the rotation could be a little tricky to start out. Their starting lineup could be set in stone for the most part. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier will likely be the starting backcourt, while the forward spots will be occupied by Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges. The pair of first round picks could start off the season coming off the bench.

Still, that second unit can use a pair of dynamic young players. They're still a young team trying to find that nucleus of players that compliment the talent that they already have. With Miller and Smith Jr., they're trending in the right direction.