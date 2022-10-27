Dennis Smith Jr. is having some sort of a career revival with the Charlotte Hornets, as he is seemingly feeling at home with his new team. He has been branded as a draft bust for failing to meet the potential he carried with him when he was taken ninth overall by the Dallas Mavericks back in the 2017 NBA Draft. The former NC Wolfpack standout’s outlook on his future in the NBA got too bad enough at one point that he nearly tried out his luck in the NFL as a defensive back.

Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

“I told my previous agent, ‘I’m not going overseas,’” Smith explained. “If sh*t don’t work out, I’m just going to the NFL. I was dead-a** serious. I put on a lot of weight. I was going to try.”

Fortunately for Dennis Smith Jr., the Hornets took a gamble on him and so far, he’s done nothing but reciprocate that trust in him by the team by putting up great numbers this season. Through the course of four games, Dennis Smith Jr. has averaged 13.5 points on 52.2 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from behind the arc. He is also dropping 6.3 dimes per outing.

The Hornets will continue to look for Dennis Smith Jr. to keep that up with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier currently out with injuries.

In Wednesday’s loss to the New York Knicks on the road, Dennis Smith Jr. produced 14 points and dished out a team-high 11 assists with two steals in 37 minutes of action as a starter.