MLB trade talk has been going on for a few weeks now. The trade deadline is July 31, and it's coming up in a hurry. A handful of teams will be active as either sellers or buyers, and the Minnesota Twins are starting to fall into the sellers category if they choose to go that route.

According to Jon Morosi, the Twins have an appealing starting pitcher who is set to become a free agent in 2027. There is no rush to deal him away, but Joe Ryan is having a career season, and his value is extremely high. Morosi says two things have to happen before the Twins begin to think about trading him away this season. The first is that the Twins need to be completely out of the AL postseason picture, and the other is that the front office would need to be blown away by a trade offer.

At 44-47, the Twins are four games back of a Wild Card spot. They have shown this season that they are capable of going on a run, and they would need another big one to put them in a position to contend. Minnesota had a great month of May, winning 13 straight games. However, June was not as kind to them as they saw a 6-game losing streak. Come July 31, if the Twins are more than eight games back of a Wild Card spot, then they would have a major uphill battle.

Morosi mentioned that a few teams are interested in the right-hander. The Boston Red Sox are a team that needs starting pitching badly, as their offense is playing very well. Jarren Duran has been involved in trade rumors all season, and a trade involving these two could benefit both sides.

The Sox have already traded away Rafael Devers, so there is no question that sending Duran away is a possibility. Adding Joe Ryan to a rotation with Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito would be huge for Boston's playoff hopes.