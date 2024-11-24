The Charlotte Hornets will be without one of their key veterans for the rest of the season after Grant Williams went down with a knee injury against the Milwaukee Bucks. After suffering the injury, Williams went to the locker room and didn't return. NBA insider Chris Haynes first reported Sunday that Williams suffered a torn ACL, and ESPN's Shams Chariana reported that the Hornets forward also tore his meniscus and “associated ligaments.”

Expand Tweet

The Hornets also ended up losing the game despite LaMelo Ball going for 50 points and becoming the third-youngest player in NBA history to do so, making this injury news a double whammy. Charlotte has already been without Miles Bridges due to an injury.

So far this season, the Hornets have had an up-and-down start to the season, but head coach Charles Lee has them playing some solid basketball.

Hornets' young core blossoming early in season

The Hornets seem like they are figuring out their young core, as the past week has been well for both Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball. Against the Detroit Pistons, Miller scored a career-high 38 points and didn't even know it.

“I honestly didn’t know tonight was my career high,” Miller said. “I was just playing basketball and going out there looking to win a ball game in front of a great home crowd tonight.

“I think just my teammates encouraging me to be more aggressive. LaMelo (Ball) fouled out at the end, and I think it was just an opportunity to be more aggressive. I think as a competitor and as a winning teammate, we want to do everything to go out there for 48 minutes and win the ball game.”

Against the Bucks, Ball scored 50 points, having his best game of the season despite losing. If the Hornets can get some players back from injury, they can be a team that continues to get better throughout the season and may surprise some people with a play-in chance. Unfortunately, Grant Williams will not be returning this year.