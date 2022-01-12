The Charlotte Hornets are traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers. The City of Brotherly Love has always been a tough place to play for any team coming into their building. Kelly Oubre meanwhile has been in health and safety protocols. So that raises the question, is Kelly Oubre playing tonight vs Sixers?

The answer is no, Oubre is still sidelined due to the virus. Oubre has been one of the best bench players in the league and has put himself in the race for the Sixth Man of the year award. This will be the second straight game he will miss, so the Hornets will need more from guys like Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels.

On the bright side, the Hornets haven’t played a ton of games with a full lineup anyway. Guys have shuffled in and out of the lineup all season long. Including LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, who have both missed time due to Covid. Kelly Oubre’s scoring and defense will be missed, but they should still have more than enough to deal with the 76ers. The Hornets were able to beat the defending NBA champions in back-to-back games, one of them without Kelly Oubre.

Joel Embiid is a handful down low, but if they bring the double-team early, like how they guarded Giannis, they have a shot. They’re going to have to. Joel Embiid has put up 30 points in their last seven games, but most importantly, the Sixers are 7-0 in that span.

It’ll be a tough game, but at least the Hornets have most of their guys available for this one. So, is Kelly Oubre playing tonight? Unfortunately not.