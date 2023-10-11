The Charlotte Hornets drafted James Bouknight 11th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, hoping that he could develop into a suitable, long-term option in their backcourt. So far over the course of his two seasons in the NBA, Bouknight has yet to prove himself in Charlotte.

Now, the 23-year-old guard is set to be sidelined at the start of what is a very important third season due to a knee injury. On Wednesday, the Hornets announced that Bouknight underwent successful surgery on his left knee and will be reevaluated in four weeks, meaning that he will miss the start of the 2023-24 season.

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, Bouknight underwent surgery to repair a tendon in his right hand. Injuries have really stunted his growth in the league, as the young guard has struggled to find consistency as a result.

Alongside having to deal with injuries, the young guard has also dealt with some legal troubles off the court. In October 2022, Bouknight was arrested in a DUI-related incident, as he was found unconscious in a parking deck. He was also found possessing a gun during this arrest.

No major penalties were handed down by the team, nor the NBA for this situation.

In a total of 65 career games, Bouknight has averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting just 35.3 percent from the floor. He has yet to play in more than 34 games each of his first two seasons in the NBA.

Following a year in which they went 27-55, the Hornets are looking to snap their seven-year playoff drought, which is now the longest active playoff drought in the league. While they do have a lot of potential on their roster led by All-Star guard LaMelo Ball, Charlotte always seems to have to deal with injury concerns and issues with their talent off the basketball court.

Bouknight's injury and surgery is yet another setback for this young franchise.