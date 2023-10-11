Kai Jones is out of the Charlotte Hornets' roster amid his bizarre social media antics, but by the looks of it, the young center couldn't care less about his release. In fact, it might just be what he wanted.
On X (formerly Twitter), Jones spoke for the first time after the Hornets waived him on Wednesday. He seemed unbothered by his and untimely exit from Charlotte, noting: “I used to pray for times like dis #GOATLIFE.”
For what it's worth, it seemed leaving the Hornets was what Jones wanted all along after the team suspended him for training camp amid his social media antics. He requested a trade from the team following the suspension, and while it was hard to determine if he's joking or not, Charlotte appeared to take it seriously with their latest decision.
“Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived forward/center Kai Jones,” the Hornets' statement on the decision read.
Kai Jones was the Hornets' 19th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He was taken ahead of the likes of Quentin Grimes, Cam Thomas, Herbert Jones and Ayo Dosunmuamong many others.
The 22-year-old was unable to get a consistent role with the Hornets, putting up just 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in two seasons and 67 total games he has played with the team. He also averaged just 9.1 minutes per outing, though his playing time went up from three minutes in his rookie season to 12 in his sophomore year.
It remains to be seen what's next for Jones, though it will be interesting to see if another team gives him a chance despite his recent behavior.