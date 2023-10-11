Kai Jones is out of the Charlotte Hornets' roster amid his bizarre social media antics, but by the looks of it, the young center couldn't care less about his release. In fact, it might just be what he wanted.

On X (formerly Twitter), Jones spoke for the first time after the Hornets waived him on Wednesday. He seemed unbothered by his and untimely exit from Charlotte, noting: “I used to pray for times like dis #GOATLIFE.”

For what it's worth, it seemed leaving the Hornets was what Jones wanted all along after the team suspended him for training camp amid his social media antics. He requested a trade from the team following the suspension, and while it was hard to determine if he's joking or not, Charlotte appeared to take it seriously with their latest decision.