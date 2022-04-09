The Charlotte Hornets took down the Chicago Bulls in a blowout fashion, 133-117. The Hornets got off to a hot start and scored 28 straight points without missing a single shot for the first seven minutes of the game. In that span, LaMelo Ball had 13 of the 28 points and assisted on three of those baskets. That hot start helped them jump to a 39-30 lead after the first quarter and a 79-51 lead by the half. Things were just clicking on all cylinders for them tonight. The Hornets are gaining momentum to head into the play-in tournament with a full head of steam.

James Borrego mentioned in the postgame presser that, “We have a good chance to control our own destiny,” after Friday night’s win over the Bulls. With the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers both losing games tonight, they now have identical records as the Hornets. Meaning that the last game of the season is huge. With a win over the Washington Wizards in their season finale and if both the Cavs and Hawks lose, the Hornets could jump all the way from the 10th to the 8th seed. If one of those teams lose, they can leap into the ninth spot.

A lot of interesting and dramatic possibilities for the regular season finale. They’re all actually very realistic as well. The Cavs take on the Milwaukee Bucks, which could be a lost waiting to happen. Meanwhile the Hawks play the Houston Rockets, which could potentially go either way, but the Hawks are likely favored to win. Either way, LaMelo Ball doesn’t care who they play in the postseason.

“Whoever play is cool, let’s just tip the ball up and hoop,” said the Hornets star.

That has been the case for the Hornets past two games. The Hornets were 1-13 in back-to-backs before playing the Bulls, so it was cool to see them ignore the past for tonight against a good team. Despite the Bulls recent struggles, they are still sitting pretty inside the playoff picture, so this win was really big for Charlotte. All eyes will be on all three of these teams as the season grinds down. Get the popcorn ready.