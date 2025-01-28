Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball is playing like an All-Star this season and is one of the top vote getters for the All-Star Game. But the one key concern for him and the Hornets is his injury outlook. During the Hornets' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, LaMelo Ball left the game early due to an ankle injury and will not return, as per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

LaMelo Ball's most recent injury scare came in the first half of the Hornets game against the Lakers. He went up for a three-point shot, and landed awkwardly on Jarred Vanderbilt's foot. He immediately exited the game and was ultimately ruled out. Prior to leaving the game, Ball played nine minutes and had seven points, one assist and one steal.

Any potential long-term absence for Ball would be disastrous for the Hornets, who are on the heels of a devastating injury update for second-year wing Brandon Miller, who will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Throughout Ball's career with the Hornets, he's dealt with various injuries. Earlier this season, he missed two weeks due to a calf injury. He battled an ankle injury during the 2022-23 season. During Ball's five seasons with the Hornets, he's only played in more than 51 games once, his All-Star year in 2021-22.

The past two seasons, Ball has played in 22 and 36 games, respectively.

This year, he's appeared in 30 games, at a little over 34 minutes per game. He's been averaging 28.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 41.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 3 overall pick by the Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft, Ball has all the makings of being a franchise level player, he just hasn't shown the ability to stay healthy for an entire season.