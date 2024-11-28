The Charlotte Hornets may be one of the worst teams in the league with a 6-12 record, but franchise star LaMelo Ball has been balling out. The guard is proving that he is developing into one of the top players in the Association.

Amid his hot start to the campaign, LaMelo earned the approval of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, who have been extremely impressed with how he's been performing.

“LaMelo hey, you see LaMelo bag?”, Garnett said. “Man…” Pierce replied.

“He was coming left, he wanted to get to the three, he threw it right-handed and got back to the — you know how throw it — and then take all the steps without touching it — and get back to it? He did it off the one leg going backwards P.

“LaMelo got a different bag, dog,” Garnett continued. “He's playing with a different confidence and I hope the league blesses him with an All-Star appearance, he is must-watch TV I think he's great when you put him around a bunch of other young guys, he's fun to watch, in this direction that we're going in, he's part of that wave.”

The Hornets stud is on a tear right now. He's averaging 31.1 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game. LaMelo just erupted for 50 last weekend against the Milwaukee Bucks. Since then, he's recorded 44-point and 32-point games. Garnett and Pierce are right. Ball has a very deep bag and he's extremely creative with the rock in his hands.

Whether LaMelo is using his handles to create a scoring lane or an open look or creating space to dish a dime, it's truly entertaining to watch the 23-year-old play. He has everything you could want in a guard and it appears Year 5 could be his best yet. Perhaps it's not enough to get the Hornets into the playoffs, but he's surely making a name for himself across the league.