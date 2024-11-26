The Charlotte Hornets are on a quest to improve upon their subpar 2023 season, and while their 2024 start has not gone perfectly, it has been promising. The Hornets took a 95-94 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Yet, LaMelo Ball had another standout performance, joining a rare Wilt Chamberlain club.

Ball scored a whopping 44 points, along with nine rebounds and seven assists. He added to a string of impressive performances that proceeded Monday night's outing. Ball amassed 50 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds in the Hornets' 125-19 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 23.

Ball has 94 points, 14 rebounds, and 17 assists in Charlotte's last two losses. The only other player in NBA history to have at least that many points, rebounds, and assists over a two-game span but lose both was Wilt Chamberlain from February 12-13 (97/61/18), per OptaSTATS.

LaMelo Ball has been on a tear in his fifth year with the Hornets. Through 17 games, the 2020 third overall pick averages a career-high 31.3 points to go with 6.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on a 35.6 three-point shooting clip.

As mentioned, Ball has had a string of strong performances. He has a unique gear that few players possess, and his teammate Miles Bridges spoke highly about Ball's fourth-quarter motor after the star guard scored 26 points in the Hornets' 116-115 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 16.

“The fourth quarter has been LaMelo’s quarter. He turns up his intensity, he turns up his energy whenever the fourth quarter comes around. It’s great for us – getting us going, getting us open shots and getting shots for himself. I think ‘Melo, he got the fourth quarter going,” Bridges said after the win, per ClutchPoints' Jerry Donatien.

LaMelo Ball still has plenty of areas he can improve in, but Charlotte is pleased with the growth he has shown so far during the 2024 season. If he keeps working hard, the sky is the limit.