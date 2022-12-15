By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It took him 11 games before returning from an ankle sprain, but finally, LaMelo Ball is back in the lineup for the Charlotte Hornets. In case you’re wondering if the young point guard has some rust in him after his lengthy layoff, then feast your eyes on this beauty of a pass.

It didn’t take too long before LaMelo made the fans realize how much they missed his show-stopping plays. Early in Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Ball busted out a nasty no-look cross-court pass that was, as usual, right on the money:

LaMelo with a left handed, no look, cross court pass 🤮 (via @HornetsOnBally)pic.twitter.com/MTXShvwoEI — Overtime (@overtime) December 15, 2022

The accuracy of that pass was elite. However, what makes it even more impressive is that Ball used his off-hand to throw that dish. He knew exactly where teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. was situated. The Hornets All-Star point guard didn’t even have to look.

NBA Twitter was clearly impressed:

LaMelo just threw a left hand, no look, cross court pass. Lol the boy is special — Taji Burris (@stillTaji) December 15, 2022

Just your usual cross court, no look, off hand pass to set up a 3 for LaMelo. Normal stuff. 😳 — Chris Littmann (@chrislittmann) December 15, 2022

He right handed tho 🤔 — Bill💎 (@A1walt05) December 15, 2022

Plays like this are why LaMelo Ball stands out as a true fan favorite. Hornets supporters have been longing to get their star back, and they finally got their wish on Wednesday night. Hopefully, the 21-year-old is able to remain on the court this time around.

Wednesday’s appearance is just LaMelo’s fourth game of the season after missing the start of the campaign with an ankle injury. He then suited up for just three games in mid-November before re-injuring the same ankle. He does look fine now, and so long as he’s on the floor, the Hornets have every chance of improving on their current record. They have a very long way to go, though, with Charlotte’s 7-20 standing just one game ahead of the league-worst Detroit Pistons.