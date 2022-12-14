By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Charlotte Hornets, at 7-20, are one of the worst teams in the NBA. However, help may come soon enough in the form of LaMelo Ball, who has been out for the majority of the season thus far with various ankle injuries.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball is optimistic that he could make his much-anticipated return on the court for the Hornets’ Wednesday night game against the Detroit Pistons following an 11-game absence.

LaMelo Ball missed the first 13 games of the season after he injured his ankle in preseason. He then made his season debut on November 12 in a 17-point blowout loss against the Miami Heat. Ball turned in his season-best performance four days later against the Indiana Pacers, a 27-point effort on 10-17 shooting from the field, but he ended up turning his ankle in the final minutes of that game, necessitating further absence.

The Hornets have been hit hard by the injury bug this season. Ball and Gordon Hayward, two crucial members of the team, have missed considerable time due to a plethora of injury woes. It’s no surprise that the Hornets have scuffled the way have this season. Not worry, however, for Ball, an All-Star who averaged 19.3 points and 7.0 dimes last season is on the cusp of a return.

In his absence, the Hornets have relied on Terry Rozier, Theo Maledon, and Bryce McGowens as their playmakers. LaMelo Ball would allow them to slot into more natural, complementary roles as the Hornets try to claim a rare win in their season.