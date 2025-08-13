Sean Payton has never been shy about his belief in the Denver Broncos. But when NFL reporter Kay Adams pressed him to compare this year’s team to his 2009 New Orleans Saints, who went on to win the Super Bowl, the veteran coach hesitated at first.

“Eleven was special,” Payton said, referring to the 2011 Saints, before Adams jumped in.

“Say nine! Say nine,” she urged.

“Well, 2009 did it,” Payton replied with a grin. He then conceded that there are similarities.

“There are some similarities,” Payton admitted. “Because here’s what happened in nine. Some veteran free agents arrived in key positions, already with a young, talented draft class. But it wasn’t just the veteran additions. It was the juju they brought. It was the leadership. Like, when you’re around (Talanoa) Hufanga and (Dre) Greenlaw, they bring something very intentional and very serious, and it’s like so the better teams that we’ve ever been a part of have all taken over and run themselves. And this one can do that.”

That confidence mirrors comments Payton made to Yahoo Sports earlier this month, calling the 2025 Broncos “capable” of winning the Super Bowl. He said he has coached six previous teams he thought could win it all and believes this is his seventh.

Sean Payton's optimism about the Broncos is fueled by their play on the field

The optimism is fueled in part by second-year quarterback Bo Nix, who impressed as a rookie and has drawn comparisons to Drew Brees. Nix even spent time with Brees this offseason to study the offense. Payton praises Nix’s arm strength, mobility, and decision-making, projecting him as a top quarterback within two years.

However, the Broncos have also bolstered their roster with key defensive additions like Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. Furthermore, they shored up the offensive line. Former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan, who attended a joint practice with the 49ers, said Denver “has everything you look for in a championship team.”

Regardless, Payton stresses the importance of fundamentals.

“Obviously, it has to start with quarterback,” Payton said Monday of his desired attributes in championship-caliber teams. “It has to start with defense. It has to start with the offensive line. There are certain things that if they’re not on point, it’s hard to make a statement like that.”

Whether Payton’s Saints comparison proves prophetic will depend on how well this group can turn belief into results.