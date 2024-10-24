The past two seasons have been an extended nightmare for LaMelo Ball. He missed a total of 106 games over the past two years, which can be attributed mostly to the freak ankle injuries that he has suffered. But in the opening night of the 2024-25 season, Ball is back better than ever for the Charlotte Hornets, putting up 34 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists in a 110-105 win over the Houston Rockets.

The game of basketball is more entertaining with Ball back healthy, and he showed just how electric he can be when he's firing on all cylinders. And on Wednesday night, Ball was playing for something greater than himself, as he celebrated the birthday of his father, LaVar, in grand fashion.

“Before we start, shoutout, it's my dad's birthday. Pops' birthday, got the dub for him!” Ball said in his postgame interview on FanDuel Sports Network.

LaVar Ball will be a very happy man after seeing his sons return to action following a tumultuous past two seasons. In addition to LaMelo's incredible night to carry the Hornets past the finish line, Lonzo Ball also played in his first regular-season game since January 2022. LaVar has always been supportive of his boys, and they certainly made dad proud on the night of his birthday celebration.

LaMelo, in particular, reminded the world why he is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in the game today. His range is unlimited; with the Hornets trailing the Rockets in the fourth quarter, he was pulling up from deep with ease, brimming with confidence as he always is. He scored 12 of the Hornets' 31 points in the final frame, combining with Tre Mann to fuel their comeback efforts.

All the Hornets will be hoping for now is that Ball avoids the injury bug that has plagued him over the past few seasons. LaMelo better keep his ankles heavily taped up while always wearing an ankle brace.

LaMelo Ball makes Hornets history in season opener win vs. Rockets

With Brandon Miller having to exit the game early due to an injury, it was up to LaMelo Ball to carry the load for the Hornets on offense. Ball has the talent to rise to the occasion, and that's exactly what he did. In putting up 34 points and 11 assists, Ball became the first player in Hornets franchise history to drop at least 30 points and 10 assists in the season-opening game, as per StatMuse.

This 30/10 effort is the fifth of Ball's career, and there would have been undoubtedly more of these games had Ball been healthier over the past two seasons. With Ball healthy, the Hornets have a record of 83-102 — an underwhelming winning percentage of 44.9. But without Ball (since the 2020-21 season), the Hornets plummet to terrible levels with a record of 42-92 — a poor win rate of 31.3 percent.

Having Ball around to lead the team's offense is a must for the Hornets to make the leap to respectability after winning just 21 games last season. This opening night win over the Rockets, a team with playoff aspirations, is definitely a promising start.