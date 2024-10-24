Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been through the wringer with injuries. Luckily, though, the UCLA alum is finally back on the court for the first time since January 2022.

Ball scored his first points in 1,013 days during the Bulls' regular-season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, sinking a first-quarter three to tie the game at 17.

Ball was in the middle of a strong season when he tore his meniscus in January 2022, sporting career-highs in field goal percentage (42.3) and three-point percentage (also 42.3). At the time, the first-year Bull helped the reach the top of the Eastern Conference at 27-13 and was the only NBA player to average five rebounds and five assists while shooting over 40% from deep.

Ball missed the remainder of that season after getting surgery but suffered continual setbacks in his recovery. The former Los Angeles Laker underwent multiple procedures, including a cartilage transplant and a meniscus transplant. He was finally cleared for full contact in five-on-five scrimmages in July 2024, experiencing no setbacks. Now, he's back to getting buckets.

Lonzo Ball's Bulls journey is inspiring

Ball's unfortunate injury luck could have deterred a less resilient person from returning. However, the 26-year-old's story is another reminder that with enough dedication, young athletes can bounce back from even the toughest of ailments.

Ball opened up about his current outlook, via USA Today's Jeff Zillgit.

“My time is definitely limited out there, so I’m being as aggressive as possible,” the 6-foot-6, 205-pounder told reporters. “I’m playing with a lot of energy and trying to give a spark off the bench.”

Ball, who's currently restricted to about 16 minutes per game, finished with five points on 2-4 shooting with two rebounds and four assists across 14 minutes in the 81-80 win.

“I had a goal to get back on the court,” Ball continued. “And I knew it was a long journey, a long process. But it all paid off because this is what I was looking forward to. I’m just glad it’s here now and I can finally go out and do what I love to do.”

If the sixth-year veteran can get back to his 2021-22 form, Chicago fans will love watching him do what he loves.