The Charlotte Hornets may be assembling a nice young core with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, but the Hornets franchise haven't exactly brought in players whom Ball and company can look up to as role models of good behavior. The Hornets, this offseason, brought back Miles Bridges, a player who missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season after dealing with legal battles involving domestic violence, while Kai Jones has been guilty of some eccentric behavior on social media, even lambasting his teammates in the process.

Thus, it's no surprise to see veteran guard Austin Rivers call into question how circumstances like these could end up hampering the development of the Hornets' young core.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Troubled youth,” Rivers told Pausha Haghighi, per The Ringer. “What's the standard that's being set there? The whole thing there, it's not LaMelo's fault. […] He just needs help. […] Surround LaMelo [Ball] around f**king people that can help him tap into his potential, not deplete it.”

"Surround LaMelo [Ball] around f*cking people that can help him tap into his potential, not deplete it… There's still teams that do it right. I don't see this problem in OKC… That sh*t don't fly there." – Austin Rivers 👀 (via ringernba/TT)pic.twitter.com/p5nQ6FLpeE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 20, 2023

Austin Rivers said that the onus to be the team leader should not fall on LaMelo Ball's shoulders. Rather, he should just focus on being the best version of himself on the court, especially in the aftermath of the huge extension he signed.

Rivers then pointed out that the Hornets must take a page out of the Oklahoma City Thunder's playbook; throughout the past few years, the Thunder have kept around a few veterans who can show the youngsters how to conduct themselves on a professional level.

This is not the first time that Rivers has pointed out the need for these rebuilding teams to surround their talented youngsters with some much-needed veteran presence. Earlier this year, Rivers called out the Houston Rockets' inability to surround Jalen Green and company with veterans who can help teach them winning habits.

It's not too late for the Hornets especially with LaMelo Ball being as young as he is. But this is a crucial point for both Ball and the entire Hornets' squad's development. Here's to hoping they figure it out given how enthralling the basketball they play can be when they're firing on all cylinders.