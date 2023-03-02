The Charlotte Hornets received some brutal news on Tuesday after it was confirmed that LaMelo Ball is now set to miss the rest of the 2021-22 season after suffering an ankle injury in their game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. It was a tough pill to swallow for Hornets fans, who will once again need to wait several months before seeing their All-Star point guard back on the floor.

A bit of a silver lining emerged on Wednesday, though, after the Hornets announced the outcome of Ball’s surgery on his fractured right ankle. According to Charlotte’s official Twitter account, LaMelo’s surgery was successful, which means that he is expected to make a full recovery.

At the moment, no timetable has been indicated regarding Ball’s return to action, but he’ll likely need to take a month or so off before he resumes basketball activities. At this point, there is reason to believe that LaMelo Ball should be good to go for the Hornets to start the 2023-24 season in October.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This current campaign has been brutal to LaMelo in terms of the injuries he’s had to endure. He’s played in a total of just 31 games this year, which is far less than the 51 appearances he made in his rookie year. For what it’s worth, Ball played in 75 out of Charlotte’s 82 games last season.

Hornets fans are just hoping that 2023-24 will be kinder for their star point guard. Injuries have been a major hindrance for the 21-year-old thus far, and they’re all hoping that he bucks the trend next season.