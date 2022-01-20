LaMelo Ball’s latest remarks will make dad LaVar extremely stoked

LaMelo Ball is one of the best young point guards in the league. He has shown that on a nightly basis, including in Boston on Wednesday night vs. the Celtics. The Charlotte Hornets won the game 111-102 and Ball recorded his fourth career triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

He was finding his teammates for easy buckets all night long. He did shoot the ball poorly, just 5/15, but he made clutch shots down the stretch to give his team the win. Oh yeah, Ball also had eight turnovers. Not exactly great, but to win games you got to take some risk, right?

He will always try to make the right play and the easiest basket available. He certainly never lacks confidence. When the Hornets talent was asked about his eight turnovers: he said this:

“Definitely gotta cut those down. Something I could correct. It’s not like legit turnovers where you’re getting ripped full court, so I just need to tighten up.”

Of course this isn’t a common trend for Ball, but as a prolific passer, you’re going to have nights like this. The funniest part of the post game is when someone asked if he gets nervous out there. Ball’s response was something that LaVar Ball would be so proud of.

“Nah,” said the Hornets star. “The way my dad had me, you can’t get nervous in basketball. You’re only nervous when someone has a gun to your head and you don’t have any food. But playing basketball? Nah.”

LaVar has instilled the right lessons in life in his boys it seems. LaMelo Ball isn’t phased by the competition or tough defenders because of how LaVar Ball brought him up. Say what you want about him, but the man seems like a great dad. LaMelo will head into every Hornets game with the confidence of the best player on the planet. Be you Melo, forever and always.