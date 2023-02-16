The Charlotte Hornets are not exactly doing great in the 2022-23 NBA season, but they still have a few bright spots, perhaps none brighter than LaMelo Ball, who reached yet another career milestone during Wednesday night’s meeting with the San Antonio Spurs at home.

“LaMelo Ball is the second youngest player in NBA history to total 1,000 career points, rebounds, and assists. (21 years, 177 days), per NBA History. “The youngest? LeBron James (20 years, 110 days).”

LaMelo Ball entered the San Antonio game with NBA career totals of 3,052 points, 1,152 assists, and 999 rebounds. Needing just a board away from the 1000-1000-1000 plateau, Ball was virtually a lock to accomplish the feat before the end of the meeting with the Spurs, which he eventually did to make it official.

LaMelo Ball also could have achieved that feat way earlier this season if it weren’t for the games he missed due to injury. He spent some time away from the action to recover from a left ankle sprain during the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

The 21-year-old LaMelo Ball was averaging 23.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game prior to playing the Spurs. For all that he’s done so far in his young NBA career, the future remains incredibly bright for LaMelo Ball, who can definitely still improve on his shooting. He is making just around 40 percent of his shots from the field, though, is a decent 36.6 percent shooter from behind the arc.

Ball was taken by the Hornets in the first round (third overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft.