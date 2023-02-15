Two rebuilding teams will clash for a face-off on Wednesday, as the Charlotte Hornets (16-43) will host the San Antonio Spurs (14-44) at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. Action tips off at 7:00 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Hornets prediction and pick.

San Antonio is still burdened with injury issues, player availability, and poor offensive showings from its young squad. Gregg Popovich and company are still laboring through a 13-game winless run. After putting a close fight with Cleveland which concluded in a 117-109 loss, the Spurs hope that their recent performance gives them enough fuel to get their first win for February.

The Hornets ended their seven-game losing skid with a 144-138 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets will likely bid for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, but Steve Clifford seeks that his young squad would work on their two-way play as they power through another painful campaign.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs are again enduring a tough season. Through 58 games, the Spurs pose a losing record of 14 wins and 44 losses, with a 13-game losing streak still active. The Spurs are 14th in the Western Conference and fourth in the Southwest Division, making them just 0.5 games ahead of the Houston Rockets in both divisions.

With a young squad, Gregg Popovich is keen to improve the strengths of the youngsters donning the silver and black outfit. The Spurs do well in producing 27 assists (4th in the league), 11.8 offensive rebounds (11.8), 91.6 field goal attempts (5th), and 43.1 field goal makes (8th). Among other statistical metrics, the Spurs rank last in the bottom five of the league. The Spurs make 47% of their field goals, sink 34.1% of their three-pointers, and convert 74.7% of their charity stripe chances. The team is also putting up 42.8 rebounds, 7.0 steals, and 3.9 blocks on a nightly basis.

The Spurs bid goodbye to Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson at the trade deadline, dealing them to Toronto and New Orleans, respectively. In turn, the Spurs have new faces in the likes of Khem Birch and Devonte’ Graham. Graham became instantly impactful in his new team, putting in 31, nine, and 12 points in games against the Pistons, Hawks, and Cavaliers.

Birch is still ineligible to play, while Tre Jones, Isaiah Roby, Devin Vassell, and Romeo Langford remain out with injuries. Doug McDermott is questionable heading into this fixture as he deals with right Achilles soreness.

Popovich has been tinkering with his starting lineup throughout the season, but Keldon Johnson remains a lock in the starting position. Johnson contributes 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.2 triples per contest. Jeremy Sochan has also made waves in his rookie campaign as one of the Rising Stars by producing 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and numerous hair color changes this season. Malaki Branham, another rookie for the Spurs, also averages 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 11 starts this season.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Charlotte Hornets have a 16-43 record this season. Steve Clifford’s squad is dead last in the Southeast Division, behind Miami, Atlanta, Washington, and Orlando, and second to the last in the Eastern Conference, ahead by just 0.5 games over bottom-ranked Detroit.

Despite their poor performance this season, Charlotte still makes up for some efforts in some statistical matrices. The Hornets’ high-octane, fast-paced style ranks them third in field goal attempts (92.2), seventh in both offensive rebounds (11.7), total rebounds (44.7), and steals (8.1), and ninth in blocks (5.0). These are optimistic stats for a squad like Charlotte that posts a 45.5 – 32.4 – 74.6 shooting, all of which belong in the bottom five of the league.

The Hornets pulled through with a win at home after enduring a seven-game winless run. All starters contributed 15 or more points that game, with LaMelo Ball leading the way with his 30-point, 15-assist performance. Terry Rozier also put in 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two blocks while Gordon Hayward racked up 26 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and two steals on 75% shooting.

Clifford will have to win this one without Kelly Oubre Jr., who is still recovering from his hand injury, and Cody Martin, who has a knee problem. Miles Bridges remains as the Hornets’ long-term absentee, while James Bouknight and Theo Maledon are still on their G League assignments. Kai Jones is doubtful heading into this match. The Hornets will also be without the services of Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee, who were recently traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.

Final Spurs vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Both teams are capable of winning this game on a good day, but the Spurs’ resilience despite their injury issues makes them a good team to bet on. The Hornets may impose another win at home, but side with the Spurs for the bonus points in what is potentially a close game.

Final Spurs vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +7 (-110)