The Hornets are attempting to get Miles Bridges into Toronto after he was denied entry due to his ongoing legal issues.

The Charlotte Hornets are in Toronto for Monday night's showdown with the Toronto Raptors, but they may have to do so without one of their key contributors. Hornets forward Miles Bridges was denied entry into Canada on Sunday and he made a quick social media post on Sunday stating that he was “denied in the 6,” a post that has since been taken down.

According to Rod Boone from The Charlotte Observer, Bridges was denied access crossing the Canadian border on Sunday night and the Hornets are attempting to get things cleared in order for him to be available for Monday night's game.

While the exact reason for Bridges being denied at the border is unclear, it is plausible to believe that the hold up could be in relation to his recent string of legal issues. The Hornets forward pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence last year and recently turned himself into police back in October on a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order.

Based on official court documents obtained by ClutchPoints, Bridges threatened the victim during a custody exchange, throwing pool table balls at her vehicle and leaving the windshield of her car smashed. Bridges threatened her by claiming he would withhold child support if she called the police. He is currently facing domestic violence and misdemeanor child abuse charges.

Per Canadian law, anyone with a criminal record may be excluded and denied entry into the country because of heightened enforcement. Many felonies and misdemeanors can result in a person being denied entry into the country. Waivers can be filed, but it usually takes weeks for this process to happen.

At this time, there is no clarity or information as to what the Hornets are doing exactly in order to try and get Bridges into Toronto for Monday night's game.

Should Bridges be forced to miss this game against the Raptors, the Hornets will be even more short-handed than they already are. LaMelo Ball continues to remain out due to an ankle injury and starting center Mark Williams is currently listed as doubtful to play due to a lower back injury. Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington are both questionable to play.

In 14 games this season, Bridges has averaged 19.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor.