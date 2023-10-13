An arrest warrant had been issued for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges earlier this week for misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property after he allegedly violated a protective order during a custody exchange and damaged his ex-girlfriend’s car.

On Friday morning, Bridges turned himself in to authorities on a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order, according to WSOC-TV in Charlotte.

Bridges was booked at the Lincoln County Detention Center and released on a $1,000 bond after appearing before a judge.

New details on Bridges' arrest warrant surfaced on Thursday, as the Hornets forward violated a protective order by smashing the windshield to the car of his ex-girlfriend while there were children in the car.

Based on official court documents obtained by ClutchPoints, Bridges threatened the victim during said custody exchange, throwing pool table balls at her vehicle and leaving the windshield of her car smashed. Bridges threatened her by claiming he would withhold child support if she called the police.

This alleged incident occurred in Charlotte and Bridges is now being charged with misdemeanor child abuse, injury to personal property and a domestic protective order violation.

Last summer, Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles. He ended up pleading no contest to this charge and was sentenced to three years of probation, but no jail time. A 10-year protective order was also put into effect as a result of this deal, which outlined that he had to remain 100 yards away from and have no contact with the woman in the case.

Suspended 30 games by the NBA before the start of this past offseason, Bridges recently agreed to a $7.9 million qualifying offer to return to the Hornets for the 2023-24 season. Due to sitting out all of the 2022-23 season, Bridges' suspension was to be reduced to only 10 games for the upcoming year, 20 games already being accounted for by the league.

“I apologize to everyone for the pain and embarrassment I caused to everyone, but especially my family,” Bridges stated during his introductory press conference this summer. “This year away, I've used it to prioritize just going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be. Someone that my family and everyone here can be proud of… A lot of people don't get a second chance and I want to use this just to prove to everyone that I'm the same kid that you drafted five years ago. I'm just happy to be back and I can't wait to get this year started.”

At this time, the NBA and Hornets have no released any public statement on the matter.